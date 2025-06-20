Top updates: Iran eases airspace curbs to allow Indians to be evacuated amid conflict with Israel
About 1,000 Indians will be evacuated from Iran on three chartered flights.
Iran has eased airspace curbs to allow three chartered flights to evacuate around 1,000 Indians from the country, a senior diplomat from the West Asian country said on Friday, according to the Hindustan Times.
On Wednesday, India began an operation to evacuate its citizens from Iran and Israel amid escalating hostilities between the two countries.
Israel and Iran launched fresh attacks on each other’s territory on Friday as the conflict between the two countries entered its eighth day. In the morning hours, an Iranian nuclear scientist was killed in an Israeli strike on Tehran, Al Jazeera reported, quoting Israeli public broadcaster Kan.
In Israel, 17 persons were said to have been injured in Iranian attacks, of whom three are in a serious condition.
Here is more on this and other top updates:
- While Iran’s airspace is closed, it is making arrangements to open it to allow the evacuation of Indian citizens in the country, Mohammad Javad Hosseini, the deputy chief of mission at the Iranian embassy, was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times on Friday. The Indian citizens were first relocated from the capital Tehran to the city of Qom, and then to the city of Mashad in northeastern Iran. They will be evacuated to Delhi on three chartered flights, Hosseini said. The first flight will land on Friday night, and the remaining two on Saturday. This comes a day after a flight carrying 110 Indian students who were evacuated to Armenia from Iran landed in New Delhi.
- Israel launched strikes on several targets in Iran, including missile production sites, Al Jazeera reported. Iran, on its part, fired missiles at industrial sites in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba. Israel’s public broadcaster Kan said that an Iranian nuclear scientist was killed following an Israeli strike in Tehran. The identity of the scientist was not immediately known.
- Israel’s ambulance service Magen David Adom said that it was providing treatment to 17 persons who were injured in Iranian strikes, of whom three were in a serious condition, Al Jazeera reported. Those injured included a 16-year-old boy with a shrapnel wound to his upper body, a 54-year-old and a 40-year-old who suffered shrapnel injuries on their lower limbs.
- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva that the Israeli attacks amounted to a betrayal of diplomatic efforts with the United States, AFP reported. “We were supposed to meet with the Americans on 15 June to craft a very promising agreement for peaceful resolution of the issues fabricated over our peaceful nuclear programme,” he said. The meeting was cancelled due to Israeli strikes that began two days earlier. Araghchi on Friday called the Israeli attacks an "outrageous act of aggression", AFP reported.
- However, Israel’s envoy to the United Nations in Geneva objected to Iran addressing the UN Human Rights Council ahead of talks slated to be held between Iran and the European Union foreign policy chief to de-escalate the conflict, Reuters reported. “Affording the Iranian foreign minister the floor before this body continues to undermine the council's credibility and constitutes a blatant betrayal of the many victims of this regime worldwide,” the Israeli ambassador, Daniel Meron, said in a letter to Jurg Lauber, the president of the council.