Iran has eased airspace curbs to allow three chartered flights to evacuate around 1,000 Indians from the country, a senior diplomat from the West Asian country said on Friday, according to the Hindustan Times.

On Wednesday, India began an operation to evacuate its citizens from Iran and Israel amid escalating hostilities between the two countries.

Israel and Iran launched fresh attacks on each other’s territory on Friday as the conflict between the two countries entered its eighth day. In the morning hours, an Iranian nuclear scientist was killed in an Israeli strike on Tehran, Al Jazeera reported, quoting Israeli public broadcaster Kan.

In Israel, 17 persons were said to have been injured in Iranian attacks, of whom three are in a serious condition.

Here is more on this and other top updates: