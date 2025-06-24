Former Bangladesh Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda was arrested on Sunday for allegedly manipulating elections during his tenure, PTI reported.

He was remanded in police custody for four days on Monday for interrogation, The Daily Star reported.

Huda was arrested in a case filed by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party, PTI reported. The party has alleged that Huda and 18 others conducted general elections in 2014, 2018 and 2024 “without people’s mandate”.

Deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who won all the three elections, was also named in the complaint, PTI quoted Mohidul Islam, the deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, as saying.

On Sunday, Huda was assaulted by a mob outside his home in Dhaka before he was taken into custody, the news agency reported.

The assault on Huda prompted Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus’ interim government to issue a statement urging citizens “not to take the law into their hands”. It also warned of actions against those involved in the incident, PTI reported.

Yunus, a Nobel laureate economist, took over as chief adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government after Hasina resigned as the prime minister and fled to India on August 5 . Hasina fled after several weeks of widespread student-led protests against her Awami League government.

She was ousted from power after being the prime minister for 16 years.