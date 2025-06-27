The toll from a flash flood near a hydroelectric project site in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district rose to five on Thursday after three more bodies were recovered by the State Disaster Response Force.

About 15 to 20 workers at a labour colony near the Indira Priyadarshini Hydroelectric project site at Khaniyara near Dharamshala were feared to have been swept away on Wednesday after a surge in the water level of the Manuni river.

The project work had been suspended following heavy rainfall and the workers were resting in temporary shelters near the site when the floodwater flowed towards the labour colony, officials said. The workers were swept away in the surge, they added.

The deceased were identified as Chain Singh from Jammu and Kashmir, Aditya Thakur from Chamba, Sanjay from Nurpur and Pardeep Verma and Chandan – both from Uttar Pradesh, PTI quoted Kangra Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri as saying on Thursday.

The State Disaster Response Force said one survivor was rescued on Thursday, adding that search and rescue operations were ongoing for the remaining missing persons.

Operation Update :

Manuni Khad



Day 1, safely evacuated 150+ individuals and recovered 2 deceased.



On Day 2, the team rescued 1 survivor and retrieved 3 more deceased.

The search for missing persons is still ongoing.#SDRF #ManuniKhad #RescueOperation #Kangra @arjit_sen pic.twitter.com/7Upd21MNEl — HP-SDRF (@HP_SDRF) June 26, 2025

Himachal Pradesh witnessed three cloudbursts, nine flash floods and three landslides over the past 24 hours, The Hindu reported.

Apart from those missing in the Kangra district, three persons are said to be missing in the Kullu district.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held a virtual meeting with top officials from Shimla to assess the situation. He instructed Deputy Commissioners to remain on high alert and be available to the public at all times, given the worsening weather.