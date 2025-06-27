The Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed a petition seeking prohibitory action against news reports that allegedly spread false and misleading information about Muslims and Islam, Live Law reported on Thursday.

The writ petition asked the court to order criminal action against the editors of two Hindi newspapers. The petition claimed that the newspapers used terms such as “love jihad” to hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims and spread communal hatred, the legal news outlet reported.

The petition also requested the court to issue guidelines to curb misleading and false information being circulated in print and electronic media against Muslims and Islam.

“Love jihad” is a Hindutva conspiracy theory that accuses Muslim men of being part of an organised plot to trick unsuspecting Hindu women into romantic relationships to ultimately convert them to Islam.

The Union home ministry has told Parliament that Indian law has no provision defining such a term.

The bench of Justice Vishal Mishra noted that demands in the petition were for issues that should have been filed as a public interest litigation, not as a mandamus plea. Since it was filed improperly, the petition was dismissed.

Mandamus is a court order issued by a higher court, commanding a lower court or a public official to perform a duty they are legally required to do.

During the hearing, the state government’s counsel objected to the petitioner’s demands, arguing he had no legal standing to ask for such broad reliefs.

In response, the petitioner said that, as a member of the Muslim community, he was affected by the allegedly offensive reporting. He added that he had filed a complaint with the police but claimed no action was taken.

The court observed that if police had not responded, the petitioner could pursue other legal options, including filing a complaint with higher authorities or approaching a magistrate under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.