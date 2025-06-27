The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest till July 1 to former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a case linked to the death of a 65-year-old man during a YSR Congress Party rally, The Hindu reported.

Justice Y Lakshmana Rao granted relief to the YSR Congress Party chief while hearing his writ petition to quash the first information report against him. The judge directed the state government not to take any coercive measures against the former chief minister until the next hearing on July 1.

On June 18, a man identified as Cheeli Singaiah died after allegedly being run over by a vehicle in which Jagan Mohan Reddy was travelling during the rally on the national highway near Etukuru village in Guntur district.

The vehicle was part of a convoy travelling from Tadepalli in the district to Sattenapalli in Palnadu district, where Jagan Mohan Reddy was going to meet the family of a party worker who had died by suicide last year due to alleged police harassment.

Singaiah was found by the roadside with injuries and was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A case was initially registered under a section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to causing death by negligence based on a complaint filed by Singaiah’s wife.

However, after reviewing security camera videos and drone footage, the police invoked sections pertaining to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and abetment.

The FIR named Jagan Mohan Reddy, his driver Ramana Reddy, personal assistant Nageswar Reddy, MP YV Subba Reddy and former ministers Perni Nani and Vidadala Rajini. All of them were reportedly in the vehicle that ran over Singaiah.

In his petition, Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed that the charges against him were tailored to implicate him out of political vendetta and political malice, The Hindu reported.

The former chief minister said that any arrest or coercive action would cause irreparable harm to his reputation and personal freedom. It would also undermine the fundamental tenets of justice, with the resulting injury being beyond monetary or any other form of compensation, he added.