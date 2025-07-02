United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Israel has agreed to the “necessary conditions” to finalise a 60-day ceasefire with Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Trump said that during this period, “we will work with all parties to end the War”.

“The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring peace, will deliver this final proposal,” the US president said in a social media post. “I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better – It will only get worse.”

Hamas has not yet responded to Trump’s announcement.

Israel’s military offensive in Gaza began in October 2023 after Hamas killed 1,200 persons during its incursion into southern Israel and took hostages. Israel has been carrying out unprecedented air and ground strikes on Gaza since then, leaving over 55,000 persons dead.

Tel Aviv has also enforced a severe blockade on humanitarian aid, which United Nations officials say has brought the population to the verge of famine.

Although the blockade was partially eased on May 19, allowing limited aid to enter, UN Secretary-General António Guterres described the amount as merely a “ teaspoon ” compared to what is urgently required.

Efforts to reinstate a brief ceasefire that took effect in January had stalled due to major disagreements between Hamas and Israel.

Tel Aviv demands that the Palestinian militant group disarm, disband and release all remaining hostages, while Hamas insists Israel must withdraw its forces and agree to end the war.

On May 29 as well, the White House said that Israel had agreed to a United States-proposed ceasefire with Hamas. Hamas had, however, said that the proposal would only result in “the continuation of killing and famine” in Gaza.

Nevertheless, the head of Hamas in Gaza, Khalil al-Hayya, said on June 5 that the group had not rejected the proposal, but had sought changes that would lead to the war ending, Reuters reported.

