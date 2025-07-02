The Maharashtra government on Tuesday said that 767 farmers died by suicide in the state between January and March this year, The Indian Express reported.

Of these cases, 373 families were found eligible for financial compensation, while 200 were declared ineligible, state Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Patil said in a written reply to a question in the Legislative Council about farmer suicides.

The inquiry in the remaining 194 cases was pending, Patil said.

The minister stated that financial aid of Rs 1 lakh each had been given to the families of 327 eligible farmers, and efforts were being made to complete the compensation process in the remaining cases.

All divisional commissioners had been directed to clear the dues quickly, he added.

The minister was replying to a question raised by Opposition Congress MLCs Pradnya Rajeev Satav, Satej Patil and Bhai Jagtap about delays in compensation and the rising number of farmer suicides in the state, Deccan Chronicle reported.

In 2024, Maharashtra saw 2,635 farmers die by suicide, while this number stood at 2,851 in 2023, Deccan Chronicle reported.

Since 2001, Maharashtra has recorded 39,825 farmer suicides , according to The Times of India. Of these, 22,193 were related to the agrarian crisis in the state.

The crisis is a result of low crop yields, debt burdens and inadequate means of irrigation.