Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal on Wednesday sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to six months in prison for contempt of court over her remarks that were considered to obstruct judicial proceedings, The Daily Star reported.

The verdict was delivered by a three-member bench of the tribunal that looked at a leaked phone call between Hasina and former Chhatra League leader Shakil Akanda Bulbul .

The Chhatra League is the banned student wing of Hasina’s Awami League party.

The purported conversation, which was shared on social media last year, features Hasina allegedly saying: “I have had 227 cases filed against me, so I have received a licence to kill 227 people”.

The tribunal ruled that the comment showed contempt for the judiciary and was intended to undermine legal processes, The Daily Star reported.

Bulbul has also been sentenced to two months in jail.

The sentences will come into effect when the persons either surrender or are taken into custody, The Dhaka Tribune reported.

The matter was brought before the tribunal on April 30 by Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam, who argued that the statement could intimidate witnesses and victims involved in trials related to alleged crimes against humanity connected to the July 2024 protests.

A forensic report by a government investigative agency had confirmed that the voice in the clip was that of Hasina, Reuters reported.

Following this, the tribunal instructed Hasina and Bulbul to submit written explanations by May 25. Neither of them complied.

The court issued summons through public notices in two national newspapers, calling for their appearance or a response from Hasina’s legal team by June 3.

Since Hasina did not respond or appear before the court, the tribunal proceeded to sentence her in absentia.

This is the first time that the ousted prime minister has been sentenced in any case since she fled the country in August 2024, according to Reuters.

On June 1, Hasina was also charged by the tribunal with crimes against humanity allegedly committed during the protests against her government in July and August last year. She has been charged with having instigated mass killings during the protests.

Hasina had resigned as the prime minister and fled to India on August 5, 2024 , after several weeks of widespread student-led protests against her government. She had been in power for 16 years.

Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel laureate economist, took over as chief adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government three days later.