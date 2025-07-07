The BRICS countries on Sunday condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and called for combating terrorism in all its forms, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens.

In a joint declaration, the multilateral grouping expressed “strong condemnation of any acts of terrorism as criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed”.

The group reiterated that “terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group and that all those involved in terrorist activities and their support must be held accountable and brought to justice” under national and international laws.

BRICS comprises India, Brazil, Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates. The leaders of the BRICS nations met in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.

The declaration did not name Pakistan, whom New Delhi has accused of supporting cross-border terrorism. In the past, China has blocked attempts by India to sanction terror groups based in Pakistan at the United Nations.

The BRICS grouping has condemned terrorism in its past declarations too.

The BRICS nations on Sunday urged “to ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and reject double standards in countering terrorism”.

The declaration also emphasised the “primary responsibility of states in combating terrorism and that global efforts to prevent and counter terrorist threats must fully comply with their obligations under international law…”

During the BRICS summit on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Pahalgam terror attack was a “ direct assault on the soul, identity and dignity” of India.

“This attack was not just a blow to India but to the entire humanity,” Modi said.

The prime minister said that condemning terrorism must be a matter of principle and not just of convenience.

Modi said that there must be no hesitation in imposing sanctions on terrorists.

“The victims and supporters of terrorism cannot be treated equally,” he said. “For the sake of personal or political gain, giving silent consent to terrorism or supporting terrorists or terrorism, should never be acceptable under any circumstances…”

The terror attack at Baisaran near Pahalgam town in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 left 26 persons dead and 16 injured. The terrorists targeted tourists after asking their names to ascertain their religion, the police said. All but three of those killed were Hindu.

In response to the terror attack, India launched military strikes – codenamed Operation Sindoor – on what New Delhi claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Pakistan Army retaliated to Indian strikes by repeatedly shelling Indian villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. At least 22 Indian civilians and eight defence personnel were killed.