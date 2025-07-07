At least 78 persons have died in rain-related incidents since the onset of monsoon in Himachal Pradesh on June 20, NDTV quoted the State Disaster Management Authority as saying on Monday.

Thirty-seven persons were missing and 115 have been injured, the news channel reported.

As of Sunday, the state has reported 23 flash floods, 19 incidents of cloud bursts and 16 landslides.

Of the total deaths, 14 were caused due to flash floods, eight by drowning, and another eight from electrocution and accidental falls. Other incidents leading to deaths included landslides, lightning strikes, snake bites and road accidents.

Mandi district was the worst affected, reporting 14 deaths and five injuries, India Today reported.

Unidentified officials told PTI that about 250 personnel from the National and State Disaster Response Forces, the Army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the Home Guards, along with the state administration and residents, were undertaking search and rescue operations.

Immediate relief of Rs 12.44 lakh has been provided and 1,538 ration kits have also been distributed in the affected areas in the state, the officials said. An additional amount of Rs 5 lakh each was being sent to the Thunag and Janjheli subdivisions in Mandi district, they added.

Estimated losses to public and private infrastructure due to the weather stood at about Rs 572 crore, PTI quoted the State Emergency Operation Centre as saying. However, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has claimed that the actual figure could be closer to Rs 700 crore .

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain at isolated places in the state till Thursday, PTI reported.

‘Texas closer to PM’s heart’: Congress

On Monday, the Congress criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not having “spoken a word of consolation” for the loss of lives in Himachal Pradesh but being “deeply saddened” by the destruction caused by the floods in Texas in the United States.

At least 78 persons, including 28 children, have died due to floods in Texas. On Saturday, Modi condoled the deaths on social media, saying that he was “deeply saddened to learn about loss of lives, especially children in the devastating floods in Texas”.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said on Monday that the prime minister had “not spoken a word of consolation to those suffering in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, where over 70 people are feared dead in the calamitous floods”.

“Meanwhile, he is deeply saddened by the destruction caused by floods in Texas, USA…Texas may be far from Delhi but is closer to the PM’s heart than anyone in Mandi is,” said Khera.