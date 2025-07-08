An accused in the murder of businessman Gopal Khemka was killed in a gunfight with police in Bihar’s Patna on Monday night, reported PTI.

Khemka was shot dead on Friday night near Ram Gulam Chowk in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan area as he was stepping out of his car. He was allegedly shot at close range by assailants who were on a bike.

Vikas alias Raja, 29, was accused of supplying weapons to the contract killer who shot Khemka, reported The Indian Express. Based on information about his whereabouts, a police team reached Damaria Ghat around 2.25 am.

“On spotting the police personnel, he tried to escape and also opened fire,” a police official was quoted as saying by PTI. “The officers retaliated and he was killed.”

No police personnel were injured.

Khemka’s killing had come six years after his son Gunjan Khemka, a former convenor of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s small industries cell in Bihar, was killed in a similar manner.

A special task force has been formed to investigate the killing.

Police have already arrested the alleged gunman, identified as Umesh Rai, and detained another individual suspected of hiring the contract killer, PTI reported.