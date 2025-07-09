The Commission for Air Quality Management on Tuesday announced that it has decided to defer its order banning the supply of fuel to old vehicles in Delhi until November 1, citing technological issues and concerns about cross-border fuelling.

The restriction will now be enforced simultaneously in Delhi and five adjoining high-vehicle-density districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Sonipat. The fuel ban will be imposed across the rest of the National Capital Region from April 1, 2026.

The ban, which had come into effect on July 1, aimed to phase out end-of-life vehicles to tackle air pollution. Under the directive, petrol vehicles over 15 years old and diesel vehicles over 10 years old were no longer allowed to refuel.

In its order on Tuesday, the Commission for Air Quality Management has now directed the Transport Department officials of Delhi and neighbouring states to ensure that the Automatic Number Plate Recognition system is properly put in place.

“It shall be their responsibility to conduct trials of the ANPR system and training of manpower in a timely manner,” the order said. “They shall also widely disseminate this direction amongst all stakeholders including fuel stations and ensure its strict compliance through effective enforcement measures.”

The decision to delay enforcement came after the Delhi government raised concerns about public inconvenience and implementation hurdles.

Although the Delhi government had originally backed the measure, public backlash led to a reassessment. On July 3, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa had formally written to the Commission for Air Quality Management, requesting to suspend its order, citing operational and infrastructural challenges.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that her government will approach the Supreme Court to request uniform regulations on end-of-life vehicles in the capital, in line with norms followed elsewhere in the country.

“The parameters that are applicable in the entire country should also apply to Delhi,” she had said. “We want Delhiites not to face any inconvenience.”

Delhi government welcomes relief

Chief Minister Gupta called the delay in enforcement of the ban on end-of-life vehicles in Delhi a “ commendable decision ” that reflected a balanced approach to environmental concerns while also considering citizens’ livelihoods.

She further stated that the Delhi government would use the additional time granted by the Commission for Air Quality Management to work toward a long-term and practical solution while offering further relief to residents.

“As much as it is necessary to protect the environment, it is equally important that no decision affects the livelihood and dignity of common citizens,” Gupta added.

The environment minister also welcomed the move, calling it a “ major relief ” for the city. “After our request, CAQM has shown sensitivity towards the concerns of the people,” Sirsa said. “This is a big relief for Delhiites.”

He also raised concerns about the fate of nearly 80,000 vehicles that were marked as scrapped from July 1 until Tuesday, PTI reported.

“No one knows where these vehicles went, especially since Delhi still does not have an authorised vehicle scrapping centre,” he was quoted as saying by the news agency. “Where did cars worth lakhs of rupees disappear?”