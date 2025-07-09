The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to appoint an investigating officer within a week to look into the custodial death of a temple security guard in Sivaganga, The Hindu reported.

It further ordered that the investigating officer should complete the inquiry into the death of B Ajith Kumar and submit a report to the court that has jurisdiction over the case by August 20.

A division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and AD Maria Clete directed the investigating officer to collect relevant documents, including an inquiry report prepared by a district judge as well as evidence, from the registrar (judicial) of the Madurai Bench of the High Court, Live Law reported.

The court passed the order while hearing a set of public interest litigation petitions related to the case.

The court also instructed the director general of prosecution to ensure that the post-mortem report is submitted before an appropriate court within a week, Live Law reported.

The court directed the inspector general of police (south zone, Madurai) and the superintendents of police of Madurai and Sivaganga districts to fully cooperate with the central probe agency during the investigation.

Besides, the state government was ordered to provide witness protection as per the Witness Protection Scheme.

The state government informed the court that in the interests of transparency, the inquiry into Ajith Kumar’s custodial death had been officially handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation through a government order, The Hindu reported.

It also said that it would transfer the investigation into an alleged theft in connection with the case to the central agency, adding that a separate government order would be issued for it.

The case

The 29-year-old temple security guard was picked up by a six‑member special police team on June 27 over a theft at the Madapuram Badrakaliamman Temple. He was allegedly subjected to torture at remote locations, which eventually led to his death on June 29.

However, it was unclear whether a first information report had been filed before Kumar was interrogated.

The post-mortem report revealed that Kumar had at least 44 external injuries in addition to signs of severe internal bleeding.

Following public outrage and criticism by the Madras High Court, six police personnel were suspended, five members of a special police team were arrested and placed in judicial custody, The Hindu reported.