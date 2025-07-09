The United Arab Emirates has denied reports that its golden visas can be purchased by citizens of select nationalities, including Indians, for a one-time fee, the Emirates News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The clarification came following claims in Indian media about the Gulf nation’s visa scheme purportedly aimed at attracting Indian citizens. Indian reports had claimed that the golden visa, which allows long-term residency, could be purchased for Rs 23.3 lakh through a nomination process.

Currently, a foreign citizen needs to invest at least Rs 4.6 crore, usually in real estate, or set up a company in the United Arab Emirates to qualify for a 10-year visa. Skilled professionals such as doctors and scientists can qualify for the golden visa without making financial investments if they are employed in select industries.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security said that reports in local and international media were “ false rumours ”, Abu Dhabi-based The National reported.

The claims have no legal basis and “were made without referring to the competent authorities” in the UAE, said the immigration department.

The department was quoted as saying that it will take legal action “against the parties, websites and entities that published these rumours to unlawfully obtain funds” from persons wanting to reside in the UAE “by exploiting their dreams and aspirations for a better life in a safe and secure country”.

The authority urged persons wanting to visit and reside in the UAE “not to respond to rumours, false news and never to pay money or provide personal documents to any party, office or agency that claims to provide the golden visa service”.