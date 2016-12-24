The Islamic State group in Syria released a video purportedly showing two Turkish soldiers being burned alive, according to a United States-based monitoring organisation. Following this, internet access was restricted in the country, according to Al Jazeera. Users complained of being unable to access to Twitter, YouTube and Facebook. “The shutdown is the second in a week, with another similar blackout following the assassination of Russia’s ambassador to Turkey,” the monitoring group reportedly said.

Two men in uniform can be seen being dragged out of a cage before being tied and burned in the 19-minute long video, the news channel reported. The video was supposedly shot in the Islamic State-declared “Aleppo province” in northern Syria. The killer of the two men is heard speaking in Turkish, criticising Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Last month, the Islamic State group-linked news agency Amaq had said that the terror group had kidnapped two Turkish soldiers. The video comes a day after as many as 16 Turkish soldiers were killed Islamic State fighters in the Syrian town of Al-Bab.