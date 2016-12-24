External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup on Friday said that India was ready for bilateral talks with Pakistan on any matter, but that Islamabad must ensure a conducive atmosphere to hold such discussions. “We have never refused talks, but Pakistan has to ensure a peaceful atmosphere. Pakistan needs to stop supporting terrorism,” Swarup told PTI.

He raised the issue of cross-border firing along the Line of Control, saying, “Every other day, there are instances of infiltration. They are attacking our soldiers.” He added, “It should create an atmosphere where they don’t take the help of violence and terrorism.” Swarup’s comments come a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said Islamabad wants to peacefully settle matters with India.

Regarding extending support to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project, Swarup said New Delhi’s concerns have already been conveyed to respective parties. On Wednesday, Chief of the Pakistani Army’s Southern Command Lieutenant General Amir Riaz had said that India should “shun enmity” and join the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project, along with Iran, Afghanistan and other Central Asian countries.

The 3,000-km-long CPEC is aimed at connecting China and Pakistan through a network of railway tracks, roads, pipelines and optical cable fibres. In the past, India has expressed concern over the project as it will pass through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.