The Delhi Police on Friday arrested Shubham Gupta who allegedly shot a 17-year-old girl dead inside a Mercedes in Najafgarh area on December 20. A Class 12 dropout, Gupta told the police that he committed the crime in a fit of rage after he came to know that the girl was allegedly involved in an affair with another boy.

The police told The Times of India that they picked up Gupta from a relative’s place where he and his family members were hiding after the incident. Another officer said that they have seized the girl’s mobile phone from Gupta in which they have found videos and photographs of the two together. In one of those pictures, Gupta is seen holding a pistol and the caption says, “Chhe k chhe andar he [all six bullets are loaded]”. The police said he had used the same licensed gun to shoot the girl.

However, both the gun and the car in which the incident took place belonged to Gupta’s friend Yogesh who was also present at the crime scene, reported Hindustan Times. After the shootout, Gupta panicked and fled. He told his parents about the incident after which the whole family went into hiding. The police may also register a case against people who helped Gupta when he was on the run.