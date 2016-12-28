A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

Viral Acharya appointed deputy governor of RBI: He is an economics professor at the New York University. Cabinet passes ordinance penalising citizens for holding old notes beyond March 31: The government has not officially announced details of the new rules yet. Sensex ends three points down, Nifty stays above 8,000 as markets end trading on flat note: FMCG and Pharmaceutical stocks were among the top performers, while shares of oil and gas companies faced selling pressure by investors. Facebook activates safety check based on fake news report, causes ‘explosion’ scare in Bangkok: The company said a ‘trusted third party’ had confirmed the information. Telecom firms to install 1.5 lakh more mobile towers by March 2017 to tackle call drops: The Centre has launched an Integrated Voice Response System at multiple locations, including Delhi and Mumbai, to obtain direct feedback from subscribers on call quality. New laws needed to protect those making cashless payments, expert committee tells Centre: The Ratan Watal panel said drawbacks in the existing Payments and Settlement Systems Act was restricting the reach of digital transactions. Snapdeal to soon deliver Reliance Jio SIM cards at your doorstep: This is part of the newly-launched telecom company’s Happy New Year offer, but will only be available “in select locations”.

