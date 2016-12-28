The business wrap: NYU professor Viral Acharya is RBI’s new deputy governor, and 6 other top stories
In other headlines: Possessing demonetised notes beyond March 31 can send people to jail, and Indian markets ended on a flat note after a brief rally.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- Viral Acharya appointed deputy governor of RBI: He is an economics professor at the New York University.
- Cabinet passes ordinance penalising citizens for holding old notes beyond March 31: The government has not officially announced details of the new rules yet.
- Sensex ends three points down, Nifty stays above 8,000 as markets end trading on flat note: FMCG and Pharmaceutical stocks were among the top performers, while shares of oil and gas companies faced selling pressure by investors.
- Facebook activates safety check based on fake news report, causes ‘explosion’ scare in Bangkok: The company said a ‘trusted third party’ had confirmed the information.
- Telecom firms to install 1.5 lakh more mobile towers by March 2017 to tackle call drops: The Centre has launched an Integrated Voice Response System at multiple locations, including Delhi and Mumbai, to obtain direct feedback from subscribers on call quality.
- New laws needed to protect those making cashless payments, expert committee tells Centre: The Ratan Watal panel said drawbacks in the existing Payments and Settlement Systems Act was restricting the reach of digital transactions.
- Snapdeal to soon deliver Reliance Jio SIM cards at your doorstep: This is part of the newly-launched telecom company’s Happy New Year offer, but will only be available “in select locations”.