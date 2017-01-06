The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination will reschedule the Indian School Certificate and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education examinations that were slated to begin on February 6. The current examination dates clash with Assembly election voting days. The polls begin from February 4. Schools are often used as voting centres during elections.

While the ISC exams were to begin on February 6 for Class 12 students, Class 10 students’ ICSE exams were scheduled to start on February 27. The CISCE said new exam dates will be announced “shortly”.

Earlier, the Election Commission had asked the Uttar Pradesh Board to push the dates they had fixed for the exams, NDTV reported. According to the current schedules, an ISC Art paper was to be held on February 11, the same say as polling for 73 seats in Uttar Pradesh. A Computer Science exam to be conducted on February 15 also coincided with polling for 67 seats on the state.