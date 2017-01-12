A Central Reserve Police Force constable took to social media to complain about the alleged step-motherly treatment towards paramilitary forces. His allegations come two days after the Border Security Force initiated an inquiry into a video posted by a jawan complaining about the poor quality of food being served to security personnel.

In a video posted on YouTube and Facebook, CRPF constable Jeet Singh urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that paramilitary personnel were provided facilities that are on par with the Indian Army. Singh also alleged that there was “discrimination” in the facilities offered to CRPF personnel, and said paramilitary personnel are not eligible for perks like medical facilities and ex-serviceman quota.

“We don’t get canteen facility. We don’t even get medical facilities... Our pension has stopped.. We don’t even get our holidays in time. (And) our duty is always the maximum,” Singh said in the video.

Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said the Centre will probe allegations made by the Border Security Force jawan and Central Reserve Police Force constable. Acknowledging that the food served to security forces needs to be improved, Rijiju had said the Home Ministry would verify the authenticity of the videos and conduct an investigation.

On Twitter, the minister warned against drawing conclusions before a report on the matter was out. “It can bring down the morale of the forces,” he said.

CRPF Director General Durga Prasad said Singh “has not complained against any organisation, only voiced his opinion,” ANI reported. Prasad said, “He [Singh] raised issues already being discussed, we have taken these up with the seventh pay commission.”

The BSF jawan, in a series of videos on social media, had alleged they get poor quality food and are at times forced to sleep on an “empty stomach”.

Play

Taken serious note of a BSF Jawan video. But during my regular visit to border posts I find high level of satisfactions amongst the jawans. — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 10, 2017