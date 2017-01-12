Union Minister of Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan was admitted to hospital in Patna after complaining of breathlessness around 8.30 pm. The Lok Janshakti Party leader is in the intensive care unit of Paras Hospital, Officer on Special Duty to the minister RC Meena told PTI.

Paswan on Wednesday had said there was no law by which service charges had to be incurred by consumers at restaurants. He had also said the cost of food on menu cards at restaurants should also include all additional charges. His remarks came after the Centre had clarified that consumers have discretion over payment of service charges at restaurants and hotels.

Paswan’s party were alliance partners with the Congress under the United Progressive Alliance government, but had switched to the Fourth Front with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal and Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party, for the 2009 Parliamentary polls.