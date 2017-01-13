The Bombay Stock Exchange sensex opened higher at 27,378 on Friday, but slid to 27,225.18 at 1.15 pm while the Nifty50 was also trading low at 8,393 after technology and auto stocks lost momentum. However, there was some buying activity in the FMCG, energy, oil and gas and healthcare sectors.

Among the IT stocks, Tata Consultancy Services shares declined by 1.8% to Rs 2,302 responding to news that its Chief Executive Officer N Chandrasekaran was named new chairperson of Tata Sons on Thursday. Infosys Ltd reported a 3% fall after it announced its net profit of Rs 3,710 crore in the third quarter.

The best performers till 1.15 pm were Axis Bank, GAIL, HDFC, ONGC and Sun Pharma while Tata Motors, NTPC and Maruti trailed. Meanwhile, the rupee was trading at 68.23 against the dollar at 12.53 pm after Thursday’s close of 68.08.

Most Asian currencies were trading poorly against the dollar with the Philippines peso dropping by 0.26%, Japanese yen 0.26%, Thai baht 0.15%, Indonesian rupiah 0.15%, China offshore 0.12%, China renminbi 0.1%, Singapore dollar 0.07% and Malaysian ringgit by 0.07%. Reports that Saudi Arabia reduced its oil output to its lowest since 2015 edged crude prices upwards, Reuters reported.