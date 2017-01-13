The Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd has set its initial public offering, the first by an Indian stock exchange, on January 23. It is expected to be sold at Rs 800-Rs 850 a share, reported Economic Times. The issue will close on January 25. BSE filed its red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India on Friday.

BSE has more than 300 shareholders, including the Singapore Exchange and Citigroup unit. The Singapore Stock Exchange, Quantum fund and Atticus Mauritius will sell their entire holdings in the exchange, ET added. The shareholders are expected to sell up to 15.4 million shares with a face value of Rs 2 each, according to the filings by BSE, Reuters reported.

In September, the exchange had filed its draft papers with Sebi who gave BSE their final approval on January 3. Edelweiss Financial Services, Axis Capital, Jefferies India, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, SBI Capital Markets and SMC Capitals are managing the issue, PTI reported. During the first quarter that ended in June 2016, BSE reported a 40% rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 52.72 crore.

BSE shares will be listed on its rival National Stock Exchange as Sebi rules do not allow self-listing for an exchange. NSE had filed draft papers for its IPO with Sebi in December.

Currently, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India is the only listed bourse in the country. BSE will become the first stock exchange to be listed in India.