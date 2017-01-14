Surjit Singh Barnala, former chief minister of Punjab, died in Chandigarh on Saturday after prolonged illness. He was being treated at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in the city. He was 91.

He was at the top post in the state between 1985 and 1987. He was also the governor of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand between 2000 and 2011, and the lieutenant governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands from 1990 to 1993, reported IANS. The Shiromani Akali Dal leader was the agriculture minister in Morarji Desai government in 1977. He was also involved in the Quit India Movement, reported Chandigarh Tribune.