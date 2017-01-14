Gujarat lifted the Ranji Trophy title for the first time by beating 41-time champions Mumbai by five wickets in Indore on Saturday. Chasing a daunting 312-run target, Gujarat skipper Parthiv Patel (143) led from the front with a fluent century. He was supported by Manprit Juneja, who scored 54 runs.

It was defending champions Mumbai who started the day with promise, dismissing openers Samit Gohel and Priyank Panchal in quick succession. Patel and Juneja then built a breezy 116-run partnership that took the game away from Mumbai. Aditya Tare’s side dropped five regulation catches helping the winning team.

Gujarat recorded the highest-ever run chase in Ranji Trophy history with the win, and became the 17th team in the country to get their hands on the trophy.