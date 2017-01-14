At least 18 people died in Patna on Saturday after a boat carrying around 40 people capsized in the river Ganga, reported ANI. The incident took place around 6 pm in the evening. Teams of National Disaster Response Force are at the site and the rescue operation is under way.

The rescue teams saved eight people, while 25 others swam to the bank. The boat was reportedly carrying more people that it was supposed it, according to The Indian Express. However, the administration has yet to confirm if overcrowding let to the accident. The boat was carrying people for a free ride on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, reported NDTV. The incident took place near the bank. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ordered a probe into the incident.