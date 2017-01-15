Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday said only her party could defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Uttar Pradesh state Assembly elections. Addressing a press conference on her 61st birthday, she said her party would contest the upcoming polls without any allies.

The party’s leader also urged her supporters to tend to the needs of the underprivileged and mark her birthday celebrations with simplicity. Massive celebrations are usually held on her birthday. She said, “The BSP is the only party which can stop the march of BJP in the state. Its government in the state will render a big blow to the BJP and it will not return to power at the Centre easily. The BJP will not dare take anti-people decisions,” PTI reported.

She also claimed that only the BSP was “capable of dampening the BJP’s prospects in 2019 Lok Sabha elections,” The Times of India reported.

Mayawati accused the BJP of targeting her and the Bahujan Samaj Party with allegations of casteism and reducing her potential voters to Dalits. She said that allegations made by her rivals would only strengthen her party. Alleging that the BJP’s policies were influenced by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s agenda, she said, “schemes like demonetisation were brought in to facilitate those close to BJP.”

She also accused Samajwadi Party leader and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav of corruption and slammed the ruling party of being run by one caste.