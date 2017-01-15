Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader LK Advani on Sunday said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh should include more women in its ranks, PTI reported. Advani was speaking at an event organised by the spiritual organisation Prajapita Brahma Kumaris, which is led by women. He praised the organisation for its having women in top positions and suggested that the RSS, which is closely affiliated with the BJP, emulate their model.

“I have not seen any other organisation like this (Prajapita Brahma Kumaris) which is mainly led by women. It is really amazing. I have been associated with one organisation for years and respect it. I humbly tell anyone who meets me to learn from them,” the 89-year-old said. He added that in the RSS, female representation is small, and that it comprises mostly boys who join in childhood.

The senior leader also said he believed that India “appears incomplete without Sindh”, which is now a part of Pakistan. He was born in Sindh. “At times I feel sad that Karachi and Sindh are not parts of India anymore. I was very active in RSS during my childhood days in Sindh,” he said.