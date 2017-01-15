India’s newly appointed limited-over skipper Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav smashed centuries to prop up India as they chased down England’s mammoth target of 351 with three wickets to spare in the first ODI of the three-match men’s cricket series in Pune on Sunday.

The duo shared a 200-run partnership for the fifth wicket to rescue India, who were placed precariously at 63/4 at one stage.

Kohli, true to his imperious form over the past year, led from the front, in his first match as skipper of India’s ODI team.

He smashed a 122-run knock off just 105 balls. His effort included eight fours and five sixes, including one that he hit to bring up his 27th ODI hundred. This was his 17th century to have come during a chase. He now joins batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar to lead the charts for batsmen to have most centuries while chasing in one-dayers.

Kohli, though wasn’t the only batsman to play an aggressive brand of cricket for India on Sunday. Jadhav also blazed 120 runs off just 76 deliveries. His effort included 12 fours and four sixes.

The duo though could not take India over the line, while Kohli fell with the score on 263, Jadhav lost his wicket with India on 291.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya (40 not out) took India over the line.

Earlier, England had pummeled India’s bowlers all round the park as they amassed a score of 350/7, their highest-ever total in India.

Jason Roy, Joe Root and Ben Stokes were the stars of England’s batting effort scoring crucial half-centuries.

In reply, India were pushed on the back foot early on, with both openers departing with just single-figure scores.

Senior players, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni also came and went without asserting themselves. Kohli once again stepped up and took the game to England with Jadhav by his side.

Brief scores:

England 350/7 (Jason Roy 73, Joe Root 78, Ben Stokes 62; Hardik Pandya 2/46) lost to India 356/7 (Virat Kohli 122, Kedar Jadhav 120; Jake Ball 3/67) by three wickets.