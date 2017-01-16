Himachal Pradesh will receive more snowfall on Monday, the Met department has said. Punjab and Haryana are likely to receive rainfall because of fresh western disturbance, according to the weather forecast for the region. Meteorological department scientist Charan Singh, however, said the temperatures in the National Capital Region region would gradually rise.

The cold wave in north India intensified on Sunday with Himachal Pradesh experiencing heavy snowfall that led to disruption in water and power supply, and road connectivity on the National Highway 5. High-altitude areas in the state recorded minimum temperatures between -17°C and -22°C on Sunday. Delhi and the National Capital Region temperatures continued to remain low with intense fog, which delayed 17 trains and forced authorities to cancel two trains and reschedule six others, India Today reported.

Two students were stranded at Himachal Pradesh’s Shikari Devi temple because of adverse weather conditions while more than 400 tourists were stuck between Manali and Solang, The Times of India reported. Kashmir University officials announced the postponement of examinations scheduled for January 16 and 17 on account of heavy snowfall, Greater Kashmir reported. Meanwhile, skiers thronged Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg region, famous for its ski slopes, NDTV reported.

Jammu and Kashmir: Train service on Baramulla-Banihal section suspended for today due to heavy snowfall — ANI (@ANI_news) January 16, 2017

Himachal Pradesh: National Highway 5 leading to Kufri closed due to fresh snowfall — ANI (@ANI_news) January 16, 2017

Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar witnesses fresh snowfall. pic.twitter.com/PqSo8Rwxep — ANI (@ANI_news) January 16, 2017