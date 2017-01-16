The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on a plea that sought framing of a privacy policy for social networking applications like WhatsApp and Facebook, PTI reported. The apex court also pointed out that users have the option of not using such applications if they are concerned about privacy.

“What is disturbing here is you want to continue using this private service and at the same time want to protect your privacy... You can choose not avail of it, you can walk out of it,” the bench comprising of Chief Justice JS Khehar said according to The Hindu.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the law students who filed the petition, said that these social networking sites have infringed on the privacy of citizens.

Last year, WhatsApp had introduced a privacy policy according to which users’ information would be shared with its parent company, Facebook. In September 2016, the Delhi High Court had asked WhatsApp to delete all data belonging to those who uninstalled the messaging service from their devices. It also directed WhatsApp not to share information of such users with Facebook. The students had alleged in the petition that the apps’ new policy violates users’ privacy.