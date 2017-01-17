A First Information Report has been filed against All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi for violating the Model Code of Conduct in Uttar Pradesh, PTI reported on Tuesday. The party’s member Talat Khan has also been booked in the case, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Singh said.

In the complaint, Anil Kumar alleged that the party’s posters were pasted on the walls of the power corporation property, religious places and private shops. Police have registered a case under the Section 171H of the Indian Penal Code which deals with illegal payments in connection with an election.

The AIMIM had launched its campaign in Uttar Pradesh from Kairana on Friday. The party is fielding 11 candidates for the state polls, including one from the controversial Kairana constituency.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh this year will be held in seven phases – on February 11, February 15, February 19, February 23, February 27, March 4 and March 8.