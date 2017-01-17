Pakistan must walk away from terror if it wants to continue holding talks with India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday. “Those in our neighbourhood who support violence and hatred and export terror stand isolated and ignored,” he said while referring to Pakistan, while speaking at the second Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi. “I had also travelled to Lahore, but India alone cannot walk the path of peace.”

“A thriving, well-integrated neighbourhood is my dream...Our economic and political rise is a factor for peace, stability and growth in both the region and in the world,” Modi said at the conference, calling for the “need to guard against any inclination that promotes exclusion, specially in Asia”. “The world needs India’s sustained rise as much as India needs the world.”

On Indo-Sino relations, the prime minister said it was “not unnatural for two large neighbouring powers to have some differences”. “In the management of our relationship and for peace and progress, we need to show sensitivity and respect for our core concerns,” Modi said, a day after China reiterated its stand against India’s membership to the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

Indo-Pakistan relations had soured in 2016, after several attacks on Indian Army base camps in Kashmir. India had also conducted “surgical strikes” on militant camps along the Line of Control with Pakistan, an act the neighbouring country denied happened. The countries had also taken swipes at each other at various international fora, including at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.