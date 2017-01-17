The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, accusing Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi of violating the Model Code of Conduct. A BJP delegation demanded that the poll monitor freeze the party’s hand symbol, alleging that Gandhi had linked it with religious figures during a rally earlier this month, reported PTI.

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who was part of the delegation, said the Congress scion had tried to “give communal colour” to the upcoming Assembly elections. “The grand old party’s grand new leader co-related the Congress’ ‘hand’ with various religious figures. This is a clear cut case of a corrupt practice. There should be action against both the Congress and its leader [Rahul Gandhi],” Naqvi said.

The BJP delegation also included Union minister Prakash Javadekar and party leaders Anil Jain, Bhupender Yadav and Sidharth Nath Singh. Javadekar said the Congress had begun to seek votes on religious grounds ever since the Election Commission announced the schedule of the Assembly elections in five states.

In their complaint, the BJP has alleged that Gandhi had related his party’s hand symbol with various gods during the Jan Vedna Sammelan held in Delhi earlier in January.