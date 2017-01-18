The Indian Army is set to buy 1.58 lakh helmets for its troops in a deal worth some Rs 170 crore. The headgear, which is compliant with global security standards, can withstand the impact of a 9mm bullet fired from a short range, and many of them can also be integrated with communication devices, NDTV reported on Wednesday.

This is the Army’s first large-scale order of the gear in more than two decades. It has contracted Kanpur-based MKU Industries to manufacture the helmets, and the entire order will be delivered within three years, according to the report.

Earlier, special Army units used the Israeli OR-201 helmet during military operations. Soldiers in regular units used heavy indigenous helmets that were reported to be uncomfortable for wear in combat. Some soldiers also wear a bulletproof patka, which weighs more than 2.5 kg and protects only the forehead and the back of the head.