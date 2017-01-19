The National Investigation Agency wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday seeking transfer of the Kanpur train derailment case, ANI reported. This comes two days after the Bihar police had said there was a possible involvement of Pakistan’s Inter-Service Intelligence in the derailment of Patna-Indore Express in November 2016.

Three suspects – Umashankar Patel, Motilal Paswan and Mukesh Yadav – were arrested by the state police on Tuesday. Investigators said the accused had told them that they were given Rs 3 lakh to plant explosives on the Ghorasahan railway track. “They have confessed to having worked for a Nepal-based ISI agent [Brij Kishore Giri],” the police had said.

The agency made a series of statements on Thursday, including updates about investigation into militant attack cases as well that into controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and his NGOs. The NIA said that 78 Indian bank accounts of Naik were under the agency’s scanner. They said Naik had invested around Rs 100 crore in real estate. Naik has been under the lens of Indian probe agencies since one of the militants involved in the 2016 Dhaka cafe attack said he was inspired by the televangelist.

An NIA source also told ANI that the Lashkar-e-Taiba was responsible for the militant attack in Uri, and not Jaish-e-Mohammed. The investigations, however, revealed that the JeM was behind the recent Nagrota attack. Two bank accounts of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani were also under investigation, the agency said.

GoI entrusted investigation of 12 ISIS related cases to NIA, 52 accused arrested and 35 accused absconding in these cases: NIA — ANI (@ANI_news) January 19, 2017