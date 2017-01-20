Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday urged jallikattu supporters to withdraw protests against the Supreme Court ban on the sport. He said the bull-taming sport would be organised in a day or two, reported ANI.

The chief minister said he had consulted constitutional experts and created a draft ordinance that would pave way for the sport soon. The draft has already been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs, he said. Moreover, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam legislators will meet Home Minister Rajnath Singh around noon on Friday to take up the matter. A delegation of 49 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam legislators, including 37 MPs from the Lok Sabha, will meet Singh around noon.

Panneerselvam had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to urge him to pass an ordinance. Though Modi assured him of support from the Centre, he said the central government could not pass an ordinance on a sub-judice matter. The Supreme Court has been hearing petition in support and against the sport since it was banned in 2014.

Protests continued across the state on Friday morning. Jallikattu supporters have been encouraged by several celebrities and politicians, who have held that the sport was an integral part of the Tamil culture. Oscar-winning composer and musician AR Rahman will fast on Friday in support of the pro-jallikattu protests. Prominent Tamil actors, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan, Ajith Kumar, Surya, Vijay and Vishal have voiced their support for jallikattu and also criticised animal rights NGO People for Ethical Treatment of Animals for opposing the practice.

Thousands have gathered at Chennai’s Marina Beach since Tuesday night, demanding the Supreme Court revoke its ban on the bull-taming sport. Protestors said they would not move from the location till the restriction was lifted. They are also demanding a ban on PETA.

