Indian markets opened on a negative note on Friday, with the Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex shedding 78.88 points to trade at 27,229.72 and the National Stock Exchange Nifty losing 20.7 points to trade slightly above the 8,400-mark (as of 12.10 pm). The fall came ahead of United States President-elect Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony.

Banking and information technology stocks faced selling pressure from investors, with Axis Bank falling by over 5% after it registered weak third-quarter earnings. Brokerages, including Credit Suisse and Macquarie, reduced their earnings estimates for the private lender, NDTV reported. The BSE’s Information Technology Index fell by 0.57%, with companies such as Infosys and Tech Mahindra slipping by 0.83% and 0.60%.

Meanwhile, the rupee traded at 68.11 against the US dollar. Asian markets also fell despite China registering strong economic growth in the fourth quarter. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.6%, while South Korea’s Kopsi fell by 0.2%, AP reported. However, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and the Shanghai Composite gained 0.1% and 0.5%.

Markets were also affected by US Federal Reserve Chairperson Janet Yellen’s remarks saying that allowing the country’s economy to “run markedly and persistently ‘hot’ would be risky and unwise”. Yellen said the US central bank was on the “prudent” course of gradually raising interest rates.