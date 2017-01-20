The Samajwadi Party on Friday released a list of 191 candidates, including Shivpal Singh Yadav, for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, PTI reported. He will fight the elections from Jaswantnagar constituency. Others on the list include Hassan Rumi, Naresh Agrawal’s son Nitin Agrawal, Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam and Arvind Singh Gop.

Shivpal Yadav was part of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s faction during the dispute over the party’s name and symbol with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s camp. This comes a day after the party’s national Vice President Kironmoy Nanda announced a pre-poll alliance with the Congress after weeks of speculation.

The party, however, rejected reports of a grand alliance with Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal party. “We will contest from over 300 seats [out of 403] and the Congress will be there for the rest of them,” Nanda had said.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases, starting on February 11. Counting of votes will happen on March 11.