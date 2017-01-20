Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to become the most followed leader in the world on social media once United States President Barack Obama leaves office on Friday. With close to 81 million followers on Twitter, Obama currently holds the top spot. He is followed by Modi who has 26.5 million followers. US President-elect Donald Trump is third on the list with 20.5 million followers.

The prime minister has also made his presence felt on Facebook (39.2 million followers), Instagram (5.8 million followers) and YouTube (5.9 million followers). Modi has actively used the social media platforms to reach out to the public.

The Centre’s Digital India initiative has also seen Modi batting for better online infrastructure and increased internet connectivity. Like Modi, many other ministers like Rajnath Singh and Sushma Swaraj have used such platforms to resolve issues.

He had joined Twitter in 2009. The prime minister had lost more than three lakh followers on Twitter a day after he announced the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. However, Twitter later said that it had been caused by a “social graph error”.