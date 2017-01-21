India’s Saina Nehwal qualified for the final of Malaysia Masters after a dominant win in straight games against Hong Kong’s Yip Pui Yin at Sarawak on Saturday. Nehwal won 21-13 21-10.

Nehwal will face Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong in the final on Sunday. Chochuwong had beaten another Hong Kong shutter, Chueng Ngan Yi, in a hard-fought match in the semi-final to face top-seeded Nehwal. Nehwal had defeated Indonesia’s Fitriani 21-15, 21-14 on Friday to advance to the semi-final.

During Saturday’s semi-final, Nehwal started off slow. Yin was quick to take the lead in the first game. However, Nehwal fought back on time to overcome the gap and went on to win the game 21-13. In the second game, Nehwal seemed more confident. She bagged the first six points and continued the winning streak till the end.