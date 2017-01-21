The big news: Tamil Nadu to hold jallikattu after governor's approval, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Pakistan released an Indian soldier who had inadvertently crossed over LoC, and the SP-Congress alliance got into trouble over seat-sharing.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Tamil Nadu governor approves ordinance on jallikattu: Chief Minister Pannerselvam is scheduled to inaugurate the bull-taming sport at Alanganallur on Sunday morning.
- Pakistan hands over Indian soldier who had inadvertently crossed over in September last year: Sepoy Chandu Babulal Chohan returned on Saturday afternoon via Wagah Border.
- Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance gets into trouble over seat-sharing: While the ruling party offered 100 seats, the Congress had demanded at least 120.
- Election Commission censures Arvind Kejriwal for his bribery remarks in Goa: The Delhi chief minister termed the order “completely wrong”, and added that he would challenge it in court.
- Turkish Parliament approves Bill to boost Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s powers: The reform will allow the president to declare emergency, appoint or remove ministers, dissolve parliament and issue decrees.
- Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav take part in human chain to support liquor ban: At least 15 school children, who participated in the event, fell unconscious.
- Blast in Pakistan’s vegetable market kills 20, injures 49: Lashkar-i-Jhangvi al-Alami, along with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, have claimed responsibility for the attack.
- Saina Nehwal storms into Malaysia Masters final: The Indian shuttler comfortably beat Hong Kong’s Yip Pui Yin 21-13 and 21-10.
- Over 200 anti-Donald Trump protestors arrested as violence erupts in Washington DC: Police used tear gas to disperse the crowds holding demonstrations close to the newly inducted president’s parade in the Capital.
- Lone survivor of 2006 Khairlanji Dalit family massacre dies of heart attack: Bhaiyyalal Bhotmange will be buried at the same spot where his relatives were buried 11 years ago.