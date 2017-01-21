A look at the headlines right now:

Tamil Nadu governor approves ordinance on jallikattu: Chief Minister Pannerselvam is scheduled to inaugurate the bull-taming sport at Alanganallur on Sunday morning. Pakistan hands over Indian soldier who had inadvertently crossed over in September last year: Sepoy Chandu Babulal Chohan returned on Saturday afternoon via Wagah Border. Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance gets into trouble over seat-sharing: While the ruling party offered 100 seats, the Congress had demanded at least 120. Election Commission censures Arvind Kejriwal for his bribery remarks in Goa: The Delhi chief minister termed the order “completely wrong”, and added that he would challenge it in court. Turkish Parliament approves Bill to boost Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s powers: The reform will allow the president to declare emergency, appoint or remove ministers, dissolve parliament and issue decrees. Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav take part in human chain to support liquor ban: At least 15 school children, who participated in the event, fell unconscious. Blast in Pakistan’s vegetable market kills 20, injures 49: Lashkar-i-Jhangvi al-Alami, along with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, have claimed responsibility for the attack. Saina Nehwal storms into Malaysia Masters final: The Indian shuttler comfortably beat Hong Kong’s Yip Pui Yin 21-13 and 21-10. Over 200 anti-Donald Trump protestors arrested as violence erupts in Washington DC: Police used tear gas to disperse the crowds holding demonstrations close to the newly inducted president’s parade in the Capital. Lone survivor of 2006 Khairlanji Dalit family massacre dies of heart attack: Bhaiyyalal Bhotmange will be buried at the same spot where his relatives were buried 11 years ago.