The Delhi police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly making a ransom call to missing Jawaharlal Nehru University student Najeeb Ahmad’s family, NDTV reported. The accused had reportedly demanded Rs 20 lakh as ransom for Ahmad’s release. A Crime Branch team arrested him from Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj district, and later handing him over to the Delhi police. Officials said they are verifying the man’s claims.

The accused was traced through his cellphone location, officials said. “The call was received a few days ago, and the accused claimed that he had Ahmad in his custody. The accused had even threatened of grave consequences to Ahmad if the payment is not made to him immediately,” DNA reported.

The 27-year-old biotechnology student was reported missing on October 15, 2016, after a spat with members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parisha. He was initially described by university officials as an “accused” in the events of that night, but after he went missing, the police registered a case of abduction and offered a reward for any information on his whereabouts. Following orders from Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, the Delhi Police also formed a special team to trace Ahmad.

The police have failed to make any major breakthrough since his disappearance, triggering criticism and protests against the authorities.