Militants kill two Assam Rifles jawans in attack near Arunachal border
Several visitors to the state have been stranded on the highway after security personnel cordoned off the area.
Suspected militants killed two Assam Rifles personnel and injured several others on Sunday morning in an attack on a vehicle owned by the paramilitary force that was escorting tourists near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, PTI reported. Security personnel fired back after the attackers threw grenades at the vehicle.
The incident took place at Jagun 12th Mile Barabasti on NH-53 bordering Tinsukia district. Officials said the area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway.
The Assam Rifles vehicle was escorting three other vehicles with tourists attending the Pangsau festival. All the vehicles have been damaged, a spokesperson said. The incident has left other tourists stranded on the highway in Changlang.
The Pangsau Festival is held along the Indo-Myanmar border.