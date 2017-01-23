The Supreme Court on Monday questioned why the recommendations of the Justice Lodha Committee – meant to revamp the Board of Control for Cricket in India – should not be implemented to check irregularities in other sporting bodies in the country. The bench, headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar, agreed to hear a petition filed by former sportspersons and issued a notice to the Centre and sports federations, seeking their response, The Hindu reported.

The panel’s recommendations include sacking septuagenarians and also disqualifying bureaucrats and ministers from the BCCI. The committee also suggested ousting non-Indian office-bearers as well as those who do not hold any position in other sports association besides cricket.

The Lodha committee was formed after the spot-fixing and betting scandal emerged during the 2013 leg of the Indian Premier League. In July 2016, the apex court had directed the BCCI to either implement the Lodha recommendations or face consequences, but in October, the board had decided to oppose some of the “impractical” reforms suggested.