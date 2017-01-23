The pro-jallikattu protests in Chennai turned violent on Monday with agitators clashing with the police in several parts of the city. Triplicane, a locality near Marina Beach, saw scenes of arson and clashes in the morning as vehicles outside the Ice House Police Station were set on fire. The police baton-charged the agitators, who pelted stones at them in retaliation.

Nadukuppam, a fishing hamlet near Marina beach, bore the brunt of the police action. Speaking to Scroll.in over the phone, two residents of the settlement claimed that the fishermen were provoked by the officers.

One of them, who requested anonymity fearing police action, said fisherfolk from the hamlet wanted to go to the beach in the morning as their livelihood depended on it. While the women sell fishes on the roads along the beach, men mend their fishing nets on the sands of the Marina during most of the daylight hours.

The police, however, denied them permission saying they were keen on preventing pro-jallikattu agitators from mobilising at the beach any further. Protestors have been gathered at Marina Beach since last Tuesday demanding that the Supreme Court-imposed ban on jallikattu be lifted.

The fisherfolk were stopped primarily because the Tamil Nadu Assembly is in session at Fort St George, located barely a few metres away from Marina Beach. The police also wanted to clear the area so preparations for the Republic Day Parade on January 26 could begin.

Despite repeated assurances to the police that they were not going to participate in the protests, the fishing community was denied permission. “Things took a drastic turn after a policeman slapped a fisherman,” the resident said. Matters escalated quickly, after which officers stormed into the hamlet and the stone-pelting began.

The resident claimed that policemen went door-to-door and dragged out many youngsters. Some were allegedly beaten up, as well, and a part of the fish market near the hamlet was damaged in the melee. “We are worried about what would happen to those taken away by the police,” the resident said.

Social activist Nityanand Jayaraman said on Facebook that 10 youngsters were mercilessly beaten up by the police at Nadukuppam. The State Human Rights Commission did not respond to calls from activists.