Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday sought permission from the Election Commission to repeat his bribery comments for which he was censured two days ago. He told the poll panel that his comments were misinterpreted, reported PTI.

The Aam Aadmi Party convenor argued that his remarks were meant to curb graft and asked the poll panel to review its order. On Sunday, he had said that the Election Commission should make him its brand ambassador. He claimed the EC had been unable to curb bribery and money power in elections. “The parties who offer money to voters will realise their money will be taken but they won’t get the votes,” he had said.

Kejriwal had earlier said that he would challenge the poll panel’s order. “EC order against me is completely wrong...Will challenge EC’s latest order in court,” he had tweeted. The poll panel had censured him for violating the Model Code of Conduct during a rally in poll-bound Goa on January 8. The EC had said Kejriwal’s remarks had amounted to “abetting and promoting electoral offence of bribery”.

Speaking at the rally in Benaulim, Kejriwal on January 8 had asked the voters to accept any money offered by Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party candidates before the polls. “But when it comes to voting, press the button against the name of the AAP candidate,” he had said.