At least one militant was killed during an encounter as security forces foiled an infiltration attempt in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, ANI reported. The encounter in the Sunderbani sector began after soldiers posted along the Line of Control detected suspicious movement in the area.

An Army officer said soldiers engaged the militants with automatic weapons, “while drawing heavy retaliatory fire”. The remaining gunmen fled after the member of their group was killed, Hindustan Times reported. The officer said that security personnel had recovered the body of the militant who was killed, along with this weapon.

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force apprehended a Pakistani national near the international border between the two countries in the RS Pura sector of the state. The attack and the arrest comes just two days ahead of Republic Day celebrations in the country. Several intelligence reports have warned of the possibility of attacks along the Line of Control on January 26.