Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu has ordered an investigation into the death of a man at Vadodara station during a promotional event for Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Raees. The man had died on Tuesday morning during a massive rush to see the actor at the station. Khan had boarded the August-Kranti Rajdhani Express from Mumbai Central for Delhi to promote the film.

The man was identified as Farid Khan Pathan, a local politician, PTI reported. He died after suffering a cardiac arrest. Pathan, who was 45 years old, was reportedly a relative of a journalist who was travelling with the actor, and had visited the station to meet her.

Around 15,000 people reportedly showed up at the station, eager to catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan. Sharad Singhal, Western Railway Superintendent of Police (Vadodara Division) told PTI, “I have ordered an inquiry into the entire incident to find out whether the organisers have taken any permission for such event or not. If yes, then who has given them permission and how such a large number of persons were allowed to gather at the station.”

After the train reached Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin Station, the actor referred to the incident as “unfortunate” and said that his “prayers are with the family of the deceased”. Cricketers Irrfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan were also at the Vadodara station to meet Shah Rukh Khan.