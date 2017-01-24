The business wrap: Centre can’t make Budget announcements for poll-bound states, and 6 other stories
Other headlines: India topped Google Play Store in 2016 in terms of downloads, and Theresa May will have to seek Parliament approval to trigger Brexit process.
A look at the headlines in this sector right now:
- Don’t announce schemes for five poll-bound states, EC tells Centre as it allows to present Budget on February 1: The Election Commission also stipulated that the finance minister should not mention the government’s achievements in these states in his Budget speech.
- India tops Google Play Store by app downloads, but lags in terms of revenue, says report: According to the App Annie study, India has surpassed the US to become the world’s second-largest smartphone market.
- Court rules Theresa May must get Parliamentary approval before triggering Brexit: However, The Supreme Court rejected demands to let let the Scottish Parliament, Welsh Assembly and Northern Ireland Assembly vote on it.
- CBI arrests former IDBI Bank chief, seven others in connection with Vijay Mallya money-laundering case: Investigators alleged that Yogesh Aggarwal had approved a Rs 900-crore loan for Kingfisher Airlines even though it was in violation of credit limit norms.
- Panel exploring introduction of fiscal deficit range submits report to Arun Jaitley: The NK Singh-led committee’s analysis deals with the relationship between the Centre and states, financial policy and presentations made by global experts.
- Rs 162 crore in illegal income found in raids at two Karnataka Congress leaders’ properties: Income Tax officials also found over Rs 41 lakh in cash and 12 kg in gold and jewellery at their properties in Belagavi, Gokak and Bengaluru.
- Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das gets three-month extension: His tenure will end on May 31, 2017.